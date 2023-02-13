StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

