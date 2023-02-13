StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
