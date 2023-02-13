StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Buy

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 272.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $17,755,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 19.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,170,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 191,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Ambev by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 646,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

