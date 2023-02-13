StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Buy

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of ABEV opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
