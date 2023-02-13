StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.