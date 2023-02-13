StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
