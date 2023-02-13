StockNews.com Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,222 shares of company stock worth $216,146. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

