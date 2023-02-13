StockNews.com Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

