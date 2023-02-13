STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.47 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $80.47 million and $34.28 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00043733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00215740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002956 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04407722 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $24,044,999.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

