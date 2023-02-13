Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 627 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

