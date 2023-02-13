Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Shares of LNG opened at $151.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

