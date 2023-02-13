Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,850,000 after buying an additional 561,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

