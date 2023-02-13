Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $55.45.
