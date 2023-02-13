Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $39.18 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.