Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $219.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

