Strategic Advisors LLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.