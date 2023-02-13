Strategic Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,002,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $6,995,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $1,989,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 567,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 332,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

