Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of METV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:METV opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

