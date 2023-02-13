Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

