Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DBEF opened at $34.78 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.