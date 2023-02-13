Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in January

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:LRN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stride by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

