Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

