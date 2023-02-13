Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 3.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 36,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 274,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $39,545.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,734 shares of company stock worth $705,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

