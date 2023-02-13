Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 292,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Surmodics Stock Performance

SRDX traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $372.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.90. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.