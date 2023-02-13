sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.92 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and $2.92 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,431,970 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

