sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $49.62 million and $3.16 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000176 BTC.
sUSD Profile
sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,331,745 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
sUSD Token Trading
