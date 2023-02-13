Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSREY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.86.

SSREY stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

