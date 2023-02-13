Synapse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.00 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $233.31 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.