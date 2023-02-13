T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Boosted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,390. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

