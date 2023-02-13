Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,893. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,839,000 after purchasing an additional 358,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

