Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTM. Bank of America raised Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Tata Motors stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 74.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.