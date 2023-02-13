Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 885 ($10.64).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TATE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.30) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 810 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 791.45 ($9.51) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 815 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,630.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 742.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 733.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

