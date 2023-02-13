TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TC Biopharm in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 6.7 %

About TC Biopharm

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 548,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,247. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $148.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

