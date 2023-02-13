TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$14.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SANG. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SANG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.73. 11,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

