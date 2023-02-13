TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

