Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.66. 78,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

