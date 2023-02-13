Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Sold by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 436,143 shares during the quarter. Tellurian accounts for about 0.6% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Tellurian worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $1.78 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

About Tellurian

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

