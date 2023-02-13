TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TELUS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

