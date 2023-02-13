TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on T. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

Shares of TSE:T traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.10. 1,623,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.41. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$38.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

