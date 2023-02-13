Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $56.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Stories

