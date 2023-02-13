TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $259.13 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00080136 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00060735 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010057 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025596 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003890 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001857 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,368,482 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,719,470 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
