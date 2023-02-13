Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $176.38. The company had a trading volume of 662,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,517. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.