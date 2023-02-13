Tezos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.95 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $948.40 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005291 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,361,994 coins and its circulating supply is 926,949,117 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

