The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,646 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $26,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.41 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

