The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,430.50 ($53.26).

BKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($57.10) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($45.76) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider Natasha Adams acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.14) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($95,676.60). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.14) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($95,676.60). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($53.76), for a total value of £614,900 ($739,151.34).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

About The Berkeley Group

Shares of LON BKG traded down GBX 52 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,240 ($50.97). 117,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,483. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,031.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,049.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,800. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,120 ($37.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,505 ($54.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.