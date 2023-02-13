The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Performance
BDVSY traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.
About The Bidvest Group
Further Reading
