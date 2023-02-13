The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

BDVSY traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

About The Bidvest Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.