The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

KO stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. 3,210,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,863,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.37.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

