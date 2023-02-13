The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Trimmed by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,059. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

