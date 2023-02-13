The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 107,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.