The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $731.82 million, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.