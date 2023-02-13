The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $731.82 million, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.