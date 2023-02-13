The Graph 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.17 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $12.17 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,583,733,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,890,701 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

