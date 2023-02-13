The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $357.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.