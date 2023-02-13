The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.59. 26,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,004. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $209.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

